COD Mobile Season 2: How to get the Recon Perk in-game

Recently, Activision added a fresh set of challenges with the Recon Perk reward in COD Mobile Season 2.

Perks are abilities which players can equip to their Operators in COD Mobile. This gives players unique tactical abilities that they can use in-game.

There are a total of 20 Perks in the game. All the Perks are divided into 3 different categories: Red, Green, and Blue. Recon Perk belongs to the Green category.

Players can equip three Perks at a time. This has to be one perk of each color.

However, players can only use this in the Multiplayer mode of COD Mobile.

What is Recon Perk?

After an enemy is killed, players can use this Perk to know the position of all other nearby enemies. It will scan the position of the enemies and display that on the mini-map.

How to unlock Recon Perk in COD Mobile:

Players can unlock this Perk by completing the Perk Prodigy mission in the Seasonal event in COD Mobile Season 2.

There are five stages in the Perk Prodigy mission of COD Mobile. Completing a specific task will unlock a higher stage in the event. Each stage will offer different rewards and new tasks.

Here is the process to unlock the Recon Perk in COD Mobile.

Step 1: Open the game.

Step 2: Go to the main screen and click on "EVENTS." After that, click on "SEASONAL."

Step 3: Tap on the Perk Prodigy mission. Here the players will find five different stages.

(1) First Stage:

Perk Prodigy Mission- First Stage

To complete this task, a player needs to kill 20 Enemies in MP matches. Players will receive 200 credits and 1,000 Battle Pass XP once they complete this task and the next stage will also be unlocked.

(2) Second Stage:

Perk Prodigy Mission- Second Stage

Before entering the game, players need to equip the Tracker Perk in the load-outs. After that, they need to kill 15 enemies in MP Matches by equipping the Tracker Perk.

Once they complete this task, they will receive the Golden Hunter and 2000 Battle Pass XP and can move forward to the next stage.

(3) Third Stage:

Perk Prodigy Mission- Third Stage

A player must kill 15 enemies in multiplayer matches with the Cold-Blooded Perk equipped to complete this task. Post-completion, the player will receive 15 weapon XP cards and 4,000 Battle Pass XP.

(4) Fourth Stage:

Perk Prodigy Mission- Fourth Stage

A player needs to kill 20 enemies in multiplayer matches equipping Light Weight Perk. Players will get DR-H-Ripped Camo and 5000 Battle Pass XP for completing this task.

(5) Fifth Stage:

Perk Prodigy Mission- Fifth Stage

This is the final stage of this mission. To complete this mission, players need to win 5 MP matches with the High Alert Perk equipped. By completing this task, a player can finally unlock the Recon Perk along with 6,000 Battle Pass XP in COD Mobile.

The mission will end within 25 days. Players have enough time to complete this COD Mobile mission.