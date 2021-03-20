How to complete COD Mobile Built Like a Tank event

COD mobile Season 2: Day of Reckoning is currently underway, and much like previous events, the game has introduced a new temporary BR Tank Battle mode. The said mode features some interesting aspects like assembling and repairing the tanks.

Players have the opportunity to win rewards while completing the side-missions of a featured event called Built Like a Tank which is valid until 25 March, 2021, 12:00 a.m. GMT.

Here's how players can earn the rewards:

How can the rewards be procured in COD Mobile Built Like a Tank

Players must complete missions to earn points

The Built Like a Tank event constitutes some missions that players can see in one of the options in the events column. Players will need to complete the following missions in order to procure the rewards:

Play one match in BR Tank Battle mode.

Play five matches from BR Tank Battle Mode.

Acquire a tank Five times in BR Tank Battle mode

Travel 1500 meters with a tank in BR Tank Battle mode matches

Survive in BR Tank Battle mode matches for 15 minutes (900 seconds).

Repair tank five times in BR Tank Battle mode.

Use tank skills five times in BR Tank Battle mode.

Kill five enemies with a tank in BR Tank Battle mode.

Kill ten enemies with a tank in BR Tank Battle mode.

Enter the top 10 in BR Tank Battle mode once.

Enter the top 15 in BR Tank Battle mode two times.

New BR Tank Battle Mode

Players will have to compete in COD Mobile's new BR Tank Battle mode in order to complete the missions. Missions include surviving in the game, killing enemies, and earning an in-game rank.

What are the rewards

Crisis uniform for Elite PRC comes in as a reward after completion of the missions

After completing each of the missions, players will get a particular number of points that will unlock the following rewards:

Weapon XP Card that increases the weapon XP by 500 points - 60 points

300 Credits, which can be used to purchase items from the store - 80 points

Ripped Camo skin for Mechanic, an EMP drone which the players can summon for various in-game strategies - 100 points

Crisis camos skin for ATV, a two-seat vehicle - 120 points

Crisis uniform for Elite PMC, a playable in-game character - 150 points

Players should keep in mind that the said featured event and Tank Battle Mode are up for only a limited period of time in COD Mobile. So, players can earn the rewards only before the date mentioned above.

