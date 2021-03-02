COD Mobile Season 2: Everything we know so far

Since the confirmation of COD Mobile Season 2, all gamers are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the upcoming update.

Keeping this in mind, the developers are trying to launch the game as soon as possible. They have already started to increase the excitement among gamers by frequently revealing juicy details about the new update.

New leaks about COD Mobile Season 2

Gamers are eagerly waiting for the new season to become available. Here's everything known about Season 2 so far:

A. Release date

As the ongoing battle pass ends on March 10th, fans can expect COD Mobile Season 2 to be released on March 11th. There could be an update that comes into the game slightly before the beginning of the new season.

B. Details

The developer has already revealed some exciting news for the new season. Here are some of them:

#1 - Weapons

A few days back, the developers confirmed that the AS VAL would be added to the game. It is a Russian rifle with an integrated suppressor, designed for stealth but with immense stopping power, which was previously introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

On February 28th, the developers confirmed that one more gun would be added to the game. The new weapon is the SP-R208 Marksman Rifle. It was also previously introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

😲🤯 Did someone say... MORE?

💥 Another new weapon is coming and you might recognize it... can you guess what it is?



🔜 Coming in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/hgi4vNCmeN — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 28, 2021

#2 - Maps

It is already known that there will be four new maps arriving during the season. Shoothouse and Shipment, from Modern Warfare, are ready to make their debuts, along with Satellite from Black Ops Cold War and the new map, Oasis, in COD Mobile Season 2.

However, on February 27th, the developers also hinted at some changes in the original Nuketown map.

🤔 Something here looks different...



👀 Can you spot the differences?



👍🏻 Find out what's coming to #CODMobile in Season 2! pic.twitter.com/shRsr3A4TN — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 27, 2021

Besides this, there will be some new Perks in the game and new battle pass rewards. Players just need to wait for some more days to access COD Mobile Season 2.