COD Mobile Season 2 expected release date, leaks, and more

COD Mobile is one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform, with a dedicated fanbase.

Keeping this in mind, the developers are ready to introduce COD Mobile Season 2 as soon as possible. They have started teasing its next update, sharing a couple of juicy details about what to expect when the new season arrives.

Everything about COD Mobile Season 2

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new season, so here's everything known about COD Mobile Season 2 so far:

Expected release date

COD Mobile Season 2 should release on March 11th. There can be an update that comes into the game slightly before that.

Leaks

The developers have started revealing some exciting details about the new season. Here are some of them:

#1 - Weapons

On February 21st, it was revealed that AS VAL will be added to the game. It is a Russian rifle with an integrated suppressor, designed for stealth but with immense stopping power. Previously, it was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

#2 - Map

There will be four new maps arriving during the season. Shoothouse and Shipment from Modern Warfare will make their debuts alongside Satellite from Black Ops Cold War and the brand new map, Oasis, in COD Mobile Season 2.

Recently, the teaser for Shoothouse was revealed:

#3 - Perks

There will be three new Perks in the game in the new season. One is Ovelock, which reduces the recharge rate of an Operator Skill when equipped.

The second is Recon, which reveals the location of nearby enemies after scoring a kill.

And the last one is Skillful Dropshot, enabling players to go prone when firing their weapon.

Battle Pass reward

Just like other seasons, gamers can expect that there will be new rewards that they can earn by working their way through the Battle Pass.

There will be various cosmetic items, including new Operator skins, camouflages, and more, and it’s more than likely that more of the same will be on the cards for Season 2.