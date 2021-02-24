3 best ways to get free CP in COD Mobile in February 2021

COD Mobile is a renowned game developed by Activision. Since its release in October 2019, the title has grown immensely and has established an enormous player base.

The developers of Call of Duty Mobile periodically bring in several new changes, which is one reason for its massive growth.

Like most titles of its genre, COD Mobile offers an extensive collection of cosmetic items. Players can procure most such exclusive items via CP or COD Points, one of the in-game currencies.

However, spending money on a game isn't a possible option for everyone. Therefore, many users look for ways to obtain CP for free, which this article discusses.

Best ways to get free CP in COD Mobile

#1 - Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is a reward-based program developed by Google. The application rewards players with Google Play Credits for answering short and simple surveys.

The regularity of these studies and the rewards that the players receive may vary. Once they have collected the required amount of credits, they can directly use them to recharge CP in-game.

Players have to first download the app and answer some basic questions about themselves. Though this method is somewhat slower, it is a trusted way to earn CP for free. The application is rated 4.4 stars on Google Play Store and has more than 50 million installs.

#2 - GPT applications and website

Get-Paid To apps and websites reward players with points for completing various tasks like answering surveys, watching videos, downloading applications, and more.

Swagbucks, PollPay, and Prize Rebel are some of the popular examples. Gamers can choose any of the preferred GPT sites or apps, as, at the core, they are almost the same.

The cash-out method usually varies depending on the country of the users. Typically, they can redeem a Google Play gift card after collecting the reward number of coins and then later use it to purchase the in-game currency.

#3 - Giveaway

One of the giveaway posts on the official subreddit

Numerous YouTube channels and Instagram pages host giveaways that, in a way, provide users with an opportunity to obtain the in-game currency at no cost.

They can also keep an eye on the official subreddit of COD Mobile to look out for some giveaways.

