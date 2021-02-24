COD Mobile is one of the best mobile games that players across the world enjoy. This game has Multiplayer mode and Battle Royale modes. But the Multiplayer mode is further divided into other exciting modes. To maximize player potential in these modes, one has to be an expert with the controller.

Gamers often favor using a controller to play shooter games on their mobile phones because of the ease and comfort. Thankfully, COD Mobile supports the use of a controller. But there is a catch.

Players can use only DUALSHOCK®4 PlayStation® 4 and official Xbox One controllers in this game. All PS4 controllers are allowed except the first-generation.

It is imperative that players successfully connect their controllers to the phones. Those who are confused can follow the information below.

Please note that this article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, new players often look for tips and tricks to grow their skills.

How to use a controller in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide

1. Head over to the Controllers option in COD Mobile. In the Settings, click the ‘Allow to use controller’ button.

2. Make sure the controller and phone's Bluetooth are turned on.

3. Pair the controller from the list of options on the phone.

Note: If players have connected their controllers with their phones before, they do not need to pair the device again.

