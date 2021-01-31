Call of Duty Mobile (COD Mobile) is one of the best multiplayer mobile games that players worldwide can enjoy. With the release of the first season of 2021 - New Order - players are even more hyped about the game.

The new season has introduced an original multiplayer map and extended multiplayer game modes. There are also new weapons which are introduced and a brand-new Battle Royale mode!

COD Mobile often offers a range of premium skins that players can buy. For this, they need first to acquire the in-game money called COD Points or CP. These characters and gun skins' costs are pretty expensive, so players often search for ways to get CP for free.

How to get free CP in COD Mobile Season 1 New Order

These are how players can get free CP in COD Mobile:

1. Giveaways

This is the easiest way to get CP in COD Mobile. YouTubers and Instagram pages often give away free CPs to their subscribers and followers. Players can also get Battle Passes along with CPs.

Users need to take part in these giveaways. If they get lucky, they can win the reward. The CPs guaranteed will then be credited into their account.

2. Tournaments and Custom Rooms

There are various COD Mobile tournaments which gives CPs as rewards. If the players are good at the game, they can definitely give these tournaments a try.

YouTube streamers and Instagrammers usually host custom rooms. If players win, they get free CPs in exchange.

3. Google Opinion Rewards

Players can get actual Google Play credit when they complete various surveys. This credit can be used across many applications. So, COD Mobile players can use it to buy CPs.

Download the app from here.

