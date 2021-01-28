Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) is a shooting game that offers various game modes to its players. There are two main modes – the Battle Royale mode and the Multiplayer mode.

COD Mobile can only run with an active internet connection.

5 best offline games like COD Mobile in 2021

#1 - Cover Fire: Gun Shooting Games

Image via Oddman Games (YouTube)

Like COD Mobile, players will have to wipe out terrorists in this title. The game offers a good arsenal of weapons.

Players can also enjoy the exciting story mode offline. This title is popular on mobile gaming platforms, with over 50 million downloads and a great rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

#2 - BattleOps

Image via Game P1ayer (YouTube)

Players who enjoyed playing COD Mobile will have a delightful time with this title. BattleOps is also based on shooting enemies down. Players can complete various FPS missions and enjoy the game offline.

Players will be provided with a great collection of weapons to defeat enemies.

Download it here.

#3 - Overkill 3

Image via Game Troopers (YouTube)

This is a shooting game where the main task is to defend a generator for as long as possible. This game has great graphics and immersive sound effects, just like COD Mobile.

The game allows players to customize guns. The game has a rating of 4.3 stars and over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

#4 - Call of IGI Commando: Mobile Duty- New Games 2021

Image via DCGamerTV (YouTube)

Call of IGI Commando revolves around shooting and survival, much like COD Mobile. This game has a good collection of vehicles and is appreciated for its realistic handling.

The missions might feel too easy for pro-players, but it's certainly worth a shot. Players also have the option of switching between first-person and third-person modes.

Download it here.

#5 - Gun Strike Call for Duty – Offline Shooting

Image via Google Play

The theme of this FPS game revolves around counter-terrorism, just like COD Mobile. Players have the option of acquiring new guns by making in-game purchases. Weapons range from snipers to assault rifles.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

