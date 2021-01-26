Top 3 games like COD Mobile under 50 MB in 2021

Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) is a popular action-shooter game that is appreciated for its gameplay and graphics. There are two main modes offered by this title: the battle royale mode and the multiplayer mode.

COD Mobile takes up approximately 2 GB of storage space. Players who have storage problems and will miss out on the game can opt for the titles below.

3 best games like COD Mobile under 50 MB in 2021

#1 - Black Ops SWAT – Offline Games Action 2021

Image via DCGamerTV (YouTube)

Like COD Mobile, this title is also military-themed, with the backdrop of war. Players have the ultimate goal of survival and hide from the keen eyes of their enemies.

Players can take a strategic position and then start shooting enemies. This game can be enjoyed offline, which is why it has a rating of four stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 43 MB

Download it here.

#2 - Modern Combat Versus: New Online Multiplayer FPS

Image via Steam

This title is also an FPS game like COD Mobile. Players can connect with their friends online and enjoy the 4v4 multiplayer battles that the title offers.

Modern Combat Versus has over 17 specialized agents with unique abilities. There are as many as six distinct maps, where players can enjoy multiplayer action.

Size: 42 MB

Download it here.

#3 - Infinity Black Ops – Offline Action Games 2020 FPS

Image via ShaniYT (YouTube)

This FPS title has a challenging storyline that revolves around counter-terrorism. Players will have to survive by shooting their foes and shielding themselves from enemy fire.

Like COD Mobile, this shooter title has a great range of weapons that players can use to shoot their enemies. Players can also acquire new weapons and customize their firing range.

Size: 41 MB

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

