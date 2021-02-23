5 best games like COD Mobile under 300 MB

COD Mobile is one of the best shooter games that players can enjoy on their mobile devices. It has two main modes: Battle Royale and Multiplayer.

COD Mobile takes up a lot of space, which is why many players are unable to enjoy it. If they are searching for similar games under 300 MB, they have come to the right place.

Best alternatives to COD Mobile under 300 MB

These are five of the best such games for Androids:

#1 - Modern Combat Versus: New Online Multiplayer FPS

The 4v4 multiplayer deathmatches in this FPS shooter will surely remind players of COD Mobile. They can connect with friends online and enjoy exciting matches.

There are over six different maps that players can play in. They get to choose an agent from over 17 specialized options with unique abilities and customize their appearance with the skins offered by Modern Combat Versus.

Size: 42 MB

#2 - Striker Zone Mobile: Online Shooting Games

This online shooting game has a good arsenal of weapons like COD Mobile. Players will have the objective of surviving the Chernobyl strike zone by becoming elite stalkers.

Striker Zone Mobile has a variety of camouflages and decals that players can use. It offers various Chernobyl battle zones that players can be a part of.

Size: 265 MB

#3 - Ace Commando

There are multiple missions that players can complete in this military-themed game. With every successful mission, they get rewarded with currency and experience points.

Like COD Mobile, this title has a good collection of realistic weapons that players will like. Ace Commando gets appreciated for its good graphics and smooth gameplay.

Size: 223 MB

#4 - Code of War: Shooter Game

The military backdrop of this online shooting game will definitely give off COD Mobile vibes. Players can be a part of the Commando battle mode, which they can enjoy solo or with friends.

They can participate in special operations and complete the daily missions assigned to them in Code of War. Gamers can also join the world leaderboard, where they can show off and compare their records.

Size: 189 MB

#5 - Commando Adventure Secret Mission Shooting Games

Like COD Mobile, players will have the ultimate objective of survival by shooting enemies using good weapons. They can enjoy this game without an internet connection.

There are multiple strategic missions and challenging threats that players can complete and overcome. They also get to earn coins, medals and enjoy the daily rewards in Commando Adventure.

Size: 117 MB

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

