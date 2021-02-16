COD Mobile is one of the best shooting games on the mobile platform. The title has two main modes: the battle royale mode and multiplayer mode.

COD Mobile takes up over 2 GB of storage space.

5 best games like COD Mobile under 500 MB in 2021

#1 - Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

Image via Shashi Creations (YouTube)

This is a sci-fi FPS game where players can choose from four different classes: Assault, Recruit, Saboteur, and Tank. There are lots of cool weapons in this game, like plasma rifles, laser machine guns, etc.

Players can also play deathmatches with friends, like in COD Mobile. The game has great graphics and intuitive controls.

Size: 440 MB

Download it from here.

#2 - Evolution: Battle for Utopia. Shooting games free

Image via MY.GAMES (YouTube)

Even though the game has a different ambiance compared to COD Mobile, players who enjoy shooting will surely have a fun time playing this game. This title has shooter, RPG, and strategy elements.

From merciless raiders to alien spiders, players will have to get rid of many enemies. They need to team up with former rivals and assemble a hero squad for this purpose.

Size: 420 MB

Download it from here.

#3 - BattleOps

Image via Game P1ayer (YouTube)

Since this game is completely based on shooting, COD players will feel right at home. The game has a collection of powerful weapons to shoot enemies.

There are many FPS missions that players can enjoy even if they choose to play the game offline. Players can also enjoy the many multiplayer maps offered by this title.

Size: 303 MB

Download it from here.

#4 - Striker Zone Mobile: Online Shooting Games

Image via ALLSTARS PRODUCTION (YouTube)

Like COD Mobile, this game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to ward off enemies. The title has user-friendly controls and can be downloaded for free.

Striker Zone Mobile has a variety of camouflage and decals that players can use. The game has good graphics, which optimizes the realistic fighting sequences.

Size: 265 MB

Download it from here.

#5 - Code of War: Shooter Game

Image via Mobinarium (YouTube)

This title is also an online shooting game with a military backdrop, like COD Mobile. Players can enjoy both solo and team matches in the Commando battle mode.

The game has different maps and modes for players to enjoy. Code of War has over 5 million downloads and a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 189 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

