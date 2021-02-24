Hip fire in COD Mobile: All you need to know

COD Mobile players tend to use the hip fire option during matches.

When they choose this option, it will not cater to aiming much. Hip fire is known to let players fire at opponents faster, which may score them more kills if they prefer a more aggressive approach.

Here's all the information gamers need to know about hip fire in Call of Duty Mobile.

Switch from ADS to hip fire in COD Mobile

All guns are set on ADS by default in the game. If players wish to switch and use the hip fire option, it would be possible by going to the game's settings on the home screen.

Click the gear icon on the top of the home screen

Gamers must choose the gear-like icon at the left side of their current credits to make this work. It will direct them to the settings menu, where they must select the controls menu next.

Opt for the hip fire mode inside the controls settings

Reaching it will let players choose the hip fire option through the Advanced Mode on the right. But if they want to select how their controls work in-game, they can choose the Custom Layout option and assign the playing buttons according to their preferences.

Advertisement

COD Mobile will then save their choice, which users can now use for games.

Using hip fire in COD Mobile

Once the hip fire option is enabled with the steps above, players can use their weapons with the new option for firing at enemies.

Using the hip fire button will let them fire their weapons at an enemy's hip at a much faster and direct rate. Also, hitting the hip could deal a direct and higher damage output since it is a vital body part. This will help gamers easily dismantle opponents once they get hit with a gunshot or any weapon in COD Mobile.

Trainign with this mode on helps players (Image via ZARA COD, YouTube)

But it is also an excellent move to equip weaponry attachments on player's guns while being enabled with the hip fire option. One example is the laser pointers that players may use to allow a more accurate hip-fire approach and cope with the fact that it is more of a rapid-firing technique.

It is also advisable to practice this approach before playing an actual match, especially in Ranked Multiplayer.