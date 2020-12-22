How to win Prop Hunt in COD Mobile

Activision has finally added Prop Hunt in COD Mobile after almost four months as a limited-time feature event in Season 13.

For new Call Of Duty Mobile players, this game mode might be a little tricky to master. Once they get the hang of it, Prop Hunt in Call Of Duty Mobile can be the most entertaining of game modes.

There are a few crucial tips and tricks that players need to keep in mind if they want to master the art of camouflage in Prop Hunt. They must remember that objects get the advantage in this match type.

What is Prop Hunt in COD Mobile?

Prop Hunt in COD Mobile has two primary teams, the Hunters and the Props. They will shuffle after the first round, and it is statistically easier for the latter to win the first round.

CALL OF DUTY MOBILE! - CHRISTMAS SPECIAL WINTER PROP HUNThttps://t.co/jaBx5B7rTK — BLACK VENOM (@black_venom101) December 20, 2020

The prop team can turn into various objects ranging from basketballs to flower vases. The most commonplace things can hide in plain sight without being noticed in COD Mobile.

Similarly, the prop team has a few advantages they can use when enemies are near. The first one is a flashbang grenade that blinds enemies and allows them to change position without getting noticed.

Image via Call of Duty

Likewise, props can multiply themselves three times - this is an excellent way to confuse the Hunters. Furthermore, props can move and jump. Hence, climbing up stairs and ladders can be a beneficial move when being followed.

Image via Call of Duty

A set of instructions are listed below for both teams to excel at Prop Hunt in COD Mobile.

Note: Prop Hunt in Call Of Duty Mobile is a fight against time, and the prop team is not armed with weapons.

How to win in Prop Hunt in COD Mobile?

Prop Team

#1 - Proper hiding spot

First, moving in front of the opponent is not appropriate in Prop Hunt COD Mobile. Thus, it is best to find a hiding place before opponents can notice.

Image via iFerg

For instance, if players are playing on the Crash map, then it is best to hide in corners where opponents pass by frequently. This will allow the props to hide in plain sight.

Several competitive players favor hiding in the opponent's spawn. For example, hiding behind the refrigerator near the hunter spawn on Crash camouflages the prop. Thus, finding a sweet spot to hide is quintessential for Prop Hunt in COD Mobile.

#2 - Cloning, jumping, and flashbang

Players should use flashbang on discretion whenever the enemy is close. On the contrary, cloning and jumping need to be done covertly. The former can throw opponents off guard as it will frustrate them during Prop Hunt in COD Mobile.

Image via iFerg

Jumping should be used to move around only when the opponents have spotted the props or are nearby. Gamers can jump on to several unknown locations to hide out the entire round.

For instance, players can get inside vehicles or hide atop sniper towers on the Firing Range map. Similarly, hiding beside gas cans also helps distract the opponents. The prop team has to try its best to blend in with the surroundings.