How to get the Ghost - Stealth skin for free in Call Of Duty Mobile

Call Of Duty Mobile has finally released the Winter-themed Season 13 with a free Ghost outfit.

🌨💥 The snow is beginning to fall and a war is approaching!



📖 Preparation intel here 👉🏻https://t.co/OmsVKKKjTo



❄️ Season 13, Winter War will be launching in #CODMobile early next week! pic.twitter.com/FPOuLVmk9l — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 18, 2020

Season 12 of Call Of Duty Mobile featured four epic outfits in the Battle Pass. They were Captain Price - Going Dark, Urban Tracker - By Night, Velkian - Megalith, and Ghost - Jawbone.

Image via Activision

Activision have made sure that new players don't lose out on the free Ghost outfit by adding the Ghost - Stealth outfit to Call Of Duty Mobile Season 13.

How to acquire the Ghost - Stealth outfit in Call Of Duty Mobile - Season 13

Image via Activision

Call Of Duty Mobile India's admin Rahul Singh, posted a comprehensive set of instructions on how to acquire the free Ghost - Stealth outfit.

Image via Facebook

The post indicates that players have to log in with their Activision account. This is a simple process for players that have an existing Call Of Duty Activision account.

Players need to download the 0.92GB Season 13 update for Call Of Duty Mobile from the Google Play Store. This has to be followed with all the necessary in-game downloads, including outfits, maps, and new weapons DLC.

If you link your account to Activision now you get Ghost Stealth skin, no more outrider wish i didn't link it before 🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/90kVAI9Y8p — Call Of Duty Mobile News&Leaks(Frost Gamer) (@CODM_FrostGamer) December 20, 2020

After downloading, players need to move to the settings section. On the top right-hand corner, players can find three options - Default, Support, and Account linking.

Players need to select the Account linking option and move ahead to register with an Activision account. It is also advisable to link Facebook accounts with Call Of Duty Mobile just to save the progress.

New COD linking reward - Ghost Stealth. #CoDMobile pic.twitter.com/lUuoXqMx3x — Call of Duty Mobile News & Leaks (@PlayCODUpdates) December 20, 2020

As soon as players link their Activision account with Call Of Duty Mobile, the Ghost - Stealth outfit will appear in the inventory.

This is quite a generous gesture from Activision towards their Call Of Duty Mobile community during the festive season. Nevertheless, there were several old players worried about not getting the Ghost - Stealth outfit.

Image via Activision Twitter

In fact, Activision designed the Ghost - Stealth outfit for new players joining Call Of Duty Mobile. However, after receiving several fan requests, Activision announced that the Ghost - Stealth outfit will be gifted to old players as well.

☃ Get into the holiday spirit after all the action!



🎁 Some familiar and NEW holiday weapons are making a return to the #CODMobile store later today at 4PM PST!



🎄 Grinch - Wreath Havoc

✨ AK117 - Holidays

❄ AGR 556 - Tree Topper

& more! pic.twitter.com/yEgGyVpYeP — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 19, 2020

This is a fantastic move from Activision, considering Ghost is one of the most iconic Call Of Duty characters. Along with this, Activision is also going to add several new Epic outfits to the Season 13 Battle Pass.

With new outfits, new guns, new game modes, and new maps coming soon to the game; Activision has raised the quality of community interaction with Call Of Duty Mobile players.

🦺💥 Play it safe or risk it all!



🆕 New mode, Grind will be coming to #CODMobile later in Season 13! pic.twitter.com/c230EC5ULf — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 21, 2020

Players have been requesting for a new Battle Royale Map for a while, and it looks like Activision will deliver on that front as well.

Hopefully, players can collect all these free outfits before the Battle Pass drops on December 22nd in Call Of Duty Mobile.