How to level up quickly in COD Mobile Season 13?

COD Mobile has made its mark on the mobile platform and has become one of the leading titles of its genre. Like most of the other games, it features a level-based system.

Players can climb up to 150 levels in COD Mobile and earn a variety of rewards on the way. There has been an influx in the player base with the introduction of new updates.

Season 13 has just commenced in the game, and many of the new users are searching for ways to level up quickly.

This article takes a look at a few ways that could help the users to level up soon.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 13: Free and Premium Battle Pass rewards announced

Leveling up quickly in COD Mobile Season 13

#1 Selection of the game modes

Cookie Confirmed 10v10

The BR (Battle Royale) mode provides the users with a good amount of XP but consumes a lot of time. Hence, it is recommended for the users to play the 10v10 mode. Currently, they can play the 10v10 in the new Cookie Confirmed mode.

Advertisement

This would help them gain a great amount of XP in a comparatively lesser duration of time. Players can also play modes like Domination, Rapid Fire, and Hardpoint to obtain a fair amount of XP.

#2 Kills

Players are awarded XP based on various factors; kills is one of the major ones. This might be stating the obvious, but users will be able to level up quicker in COD Mobile by obtaining a higher amount of frags.

The right set of attachments, operator skills, and perks would further aid them in notching kills in the game. Here's an example of an ASM 10 Loadout that the players can try out:

Advertisement

#3 Playing with friends/clanmates

Players are awarded a bonus amount of XP per game for playing with their friends/clanmates, as seen in the picture below:

Image via BONDgaming/YouTube

So, if the users want to gain a little higher amount of XP, they can play with their friends/clanmates in COD Mobile.

Apart from this, several other factors also might affect the rate by which the players level in COD Mobile. The aforementioned tips can help the players to receive additional XP for leveling up quickly.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 13 Patch Notes: New game modes, multiplayer map, free rewards, and more