COD Mobile Season 13: Free and Premium Battle Pass rewards announced

Like most other battle royale titles on the mobile platform, COD Mobile also features a tier-based reward system known as the Battle Pass. It features a wide variety of exclusive in-game items, skins, and more.

A new Battle Pass is released with each update in the game. The highly anticipated Season 13 update of COD Mobile has finally rolled out.

In the patch notes of the update, the developers revealed some of the Free and Premium rewards of the Season 13 Battle Pass. This article takes a look at the same.

Free and Premium Battle Pass rewards in COD Mobile Season 13

New Premium Battle Pass rewards

New epic blueprints: Peacekeeper MK2 - Blast Off, Man-O-War - Pack Leader, RUS-79U - Troika, BY15 - Top Dog, GKS - Pack Warrior

New epic soldiers: Ghost - Dark Vision, Golem - Siberia, Adler - Mountain Drab, Park – Safehouse

New legendary Calling Card: Loose Ends

New Free Battle Pass Rewards

New base weapon: Peacekeeper MK2, a fully automatic assault rifle with superior handling and high rate of fire. It has unimaginable flexibilities and can be adapted to various scenarios with the help of the Gunsmith system.

New Scorestreak: EMP Systems. Disable the enemy’s electronic equipment and cripple their defenses. Affected enemies cannot use lethal or tactical weapons, operator skills, or Scorestreaks.

Hence, users would be able to obtain the aforementioned rewards. Also, it is important to note that the COD Mobile Season 13 Battle Pass will be available from December 22nd.

The price of the two paid variants will likely remain the same, and the users will be able to procure – Battle Pass for 220 CP and Battle Pass Bundle for 520 CP.

How to purchase Battle Pass in COD Mobile?

Upon the commencement of the pass, users can follow the steps given below to purchase it:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile and tap on the "Battle Pass" icon located on the main screen.

Step 2: Players would then have to click on the "Buy Battle Pass" option.

Step 3: Choose the desired variant of the pass and tap on the button present below it.

