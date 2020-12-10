Since its release in October 2019, COD Mobile has seen a gradual rise in its popularity. The vertical growth can be credited to the regular updates being pushed by the developers.

Like most of the other games on the platform, COD Mobile also features a wide variety of in-game cosmetics, most of which can be purchased via CP. However, the premium currency isn’t free, and users have to spend money from their own pockets to acquire it. This isn’t a feasible option for everyone.

Several users look for ways by which they can attain CP for free. This article lists oust three ways by which the players can obtain CP at no cost in COD Mobile.

3 ways to get free CP in COD Mobile

Users must note that obtaining something for free isn’t a piece of cake, and they would have to complete numerous tasks.

#1 Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a renowned GPT (Get-Paid-To) website that players can utilize. Users would have to complete offers like surveys, quizzes, and more to attain SB. They can then use the SB to redeem a wide variety of rewards like gift cards.

Users can click this link to visit the website of Swagbucks

(The pay-out options might differ depending upon the country of the user)

#2 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted applications for earning Google Play Store credits. It provides players with Google Play Credits for completing simple and straightforward surveys. These credits can be directly used to purchase CP in COD Mobile.

Click here to visit the Google Play Store page of the app.

#3 Poll Pay

Poll Pay is the last application on this list. It is quite similar to Swagbucks. Users will have to take surveys and complete other offers to make use of this application. But it is worth noting that users can redeem their earnings only via PayPal.

Click here to visit Poll Pay’s Google Play Store page.

