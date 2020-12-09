PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game takes up less space and has better graphics?

COD Mobile has been growing in popularity, with over 250 million downloads worldwide, and has been tipped as the rival to PUBG Mobile since its release. Both games have traditional battle royale elements but the maps, modes, duration, and match intensity vary between the two.

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile offer high-quality gameplay graphics. However, with great graphics come large system requirements.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

For iOS

iPhone 5S, iPad 2, or newer devices running iOS 9 or above

Game installation file size: 610 MB

Advertisement

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Here are the minimum requirements of COD Mobile as stated on the official website:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

For iOS

COD Mobile is compatible with iOS devices running iOS 9.0 or higher.

Game installation file size: 2.1GB

COD Mobile or PUBG Mobile: Which game has better graphics?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile graphics comparison side by side (Image via Fanbyte)

Every player is naturally drawn towards a game that looks the best. Graphics are everything for a player in the esports industry, especially for the BR community.

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile offer rich gameplay with Ultra HD graphics support. They also offer 60-90 FPS of in-game frame rate support with a quality experience.

However, COD Mobile's vibrant visuals and open-world map details, rich contrast, and smooth gameplay with a 60FPS minimal lag experience is a better option in terms of graphics.

However, when we talk about lower file size, none of the games fulfills the criteria. PUBG Mobile might have a lighter installation size but it gets bigger after the game is installed and takes up 1.7GB of space on a mobile device. Meanwhile, COD Mobile has a heavier installation package, and it is pretty obvious that the game is heavy on the phone.

Advertisement

Both games take up a significant amount of space on mobile devices. However, if you rate the games based on their graphics quality, COD Mobile offers a better visual experience to players than PUBG Mobile while being bigger in size than the latter.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.