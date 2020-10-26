PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics?

COD Mobile has been crushing it with over 250 million downloads worldwide since its release, and it seems like Tencent has developed its own rival of PUBG Mobile in the esports genre. They both share the same core of Battle Royale. However, the maps, modes, duration, intensity, and action of the match are variable in both these games.

Every player is naturally drawn towards a game that looks the best. Graphics are everything for a player in the esports industry, especially for the BR community. Here, we will discuss how COD Mobile graphics are compared to the PUBG Mobile graphics, and which of these two has the better one?

PUBG Mobile or COD Mobile, which game has better in-game graphics?

As one can see, COD Mobile graphics are a bit more impressive and stands out to be one of the best game having magnificent mobile shooter visuals, but that doesn't mean that the PUBG Mobile graphics are bad or unplayable.

PUBG Mobile was a surprise release that pushed the boundaries of what players thought was possible on mobile devices, especially in the BR community. It introduced the players to an open-world gaming experience for the very first time. However, in COD Mobile, the great amount of vast map details, vibrant contrast, colors, and marvelous set-pieces used, makes it the best choice among the two mega-popular titles.

When it comes to the settings and frame rate, both COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile cater their players to a maximum frame rate of 60 FPS.

PUBG Mobile was designed to run in countries where high-end devices are moderately available, and PUBG Mobile Lite came in later to lower those system specs even further. Basically, not all Android or iOS smartphones in the market can run a version of PUBG Mobile in its maximum graphics setting. After a while, the game becomes laggy and choppy, and the FPS drastically reduces from 60 to 30-45.

However, with a minimalistic spec requirement of 3GB RAM in a smartphone, COD Mobile offers a fluid and smooth gameplay experience to its players after enabling the 'Max' options in the graphic quality and frame rate options.

COD Mobile runs on a smooth 60FPS quality with no lag at all. However, if the device is heated up, the Frame Rate drops to a maximum of 40-50. The game will run on any device that has 3GB RAM. However, devices with much higher specs than that will be icing on the cake.

Though, both COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile have quite impressive in-game graphics, COD Mobile's vibrant visuals and open-world map details with 60FPS minimal lag experience is a better option to choose over PUBG Mobile based on the Graphics credibility.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another while regarding their in-game Graphics quality.