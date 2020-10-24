COD Mobile: How to get free rewards through the Pawn Takes Pawn event?

Like every other BR titles, COD Mobile offers its players various features and exclusive events in the game. With its recent anniversary update, COD Mobile introduced a brand new section in the game called 'The Club,' which offers the players to take part in several events and win exciting rewards.
As a part of the anniversary celebration of COD Mobile, a new event called 'Pawn Takes Pawn' offers its players free rewards via codes post-completing their task in the newly added Club area.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to complete the tasks in The Club and redeem the codes for free along with exclusive rewards in the event.
A step-by-step guide on how to get free rewards through the 'Pawn Takes Pawn' event in COD Mobile
- Run COD Mobile and tap on the 'Events' section.
- Click on 'Featured Events' and head to The Club.
- After entering, proceed towards the area near the posters, pick up the glow sticks, and slash the poster with the glow stick in hand.
- Once the poster, 'Chopper Command,' is slashed down, it will burn automatically.
- Head towards the opposite side of the room and look for a pawn poster next to Alder.
- Slash that poster and wait for a few seconds; a pop-up code will appear.
- Note down the code.
- Players can also complete the Dartboard challenge in The Club by scoring three points on the board, five times consecutively.
- Post-completion, a code will pop up on the screen. Note the code.
- Another event available in The Club to get the redeem codes is the Soccer Ball Challenge.
- Players can complete the soccer ball challenge by knocking down several bottles placed in The Club with a soccer ball.
- After knocking down the last one, another pop-up code will appear on the screen.
- Note down or take a screenshot of the code.
- Then go to the in-game mail section of COD Mobile.
- From the mail section, a player can get the redeem codes for rewards.
- After obtaining all the redeem codes, head to the 'Pawn Takes Pawn' website and tap on the images of either soccer, dartboard, or the poster to enter the codes.
- Submit the codes to get the achievement rewards and obtain the codes for heading to the COD Mobile redemption site.
- Now, redeem all the codes one by one and enjoy the exclusive rewards from the event!
Published 24 Oct 2020, 10:33 IST