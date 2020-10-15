COD Mobile: 5 best scorestreaks in the game in October 2020

COD Mobile scorestreaks are like bonus reward tools that a player can achieve for playing well. They give users an upper hand on enemies during a match, whether it's by revealing the position of the enemies, giving sentry gun assists, or summoning a helicopter attack.

These scorestreaks are available to a player if and only if they attain a certain level to unlock them. However, gamers have to earn these scorestreaks during a match, and can equip three scorestreaks in their loadout. Each one requires a specific score, and when a player fulfils that score, they are rewarded with this streak in COD Mobile.

Let's look at the best scorestreaks available in this game currently.

Five best scorestreaks in COD Mobile

Image Credits: BaporTabo

5) VTOL

The VTOL warship in COD Mobile comes in fifth place on this list because, even though it is very destructive, this gunship is quite expensive. It takes 1600 points to acquire, and even if a player does have persistence, he/she will have VTOL only when the match is nearing its end.

Image Credits: BaporTabo

4) XS1 GOLIATH

The reason the XS1 Goliath is above the VTOL is that it is a streak that players can bring down inside of the map, resulting in the complete demolition of opponents in COD Mobile. Also, the score requirement (900) is way lesser.

The Goliath can be shot down by annihilators and has slow movement speed, but it is basically like a sort of a giant infantry tank causing maximum damage, thus rampaging inside the map.

Image Credits: BaporTabo

3) Shock RC

Next is the Shock RC, which can detect nearby enemies and paralyzes them in a continuous electric shock. It steals the third position on this list as it is usable as a very effective defensive mechanism in COD Mobile.

It also guides the player to his/her opponents (who are left paralyzed), providing him/her enough response time to retaliate against attacks.

Image Credits: BaporTabo

2) Predator Missile

The predator missile doesn't just work as a lethal scorestreak, but also as an information provider. When the player opens the laptop to trigger the missile, it gives him/her the view of the map from above, allowing visibility of the enemies' location by marking them in red squares. Thus, it works like a mini UAV in COD Mobile.

Image Credits: BaporTabo

1) UAV

The UAV takes the top spot on this list because it only requires 400 points. It provides gamers with the location of every single enemy on the minimap, as long as a counter UAV isn't blocking him/her.

It is in the first spot tops as it is very cheap and will keep the player informed about all enemy locations in real-time, giving them a remarkable advantage over other players in the match.

Disclaimer: What may seem to be a good option of scorestreak for one person may not be for others. There are several other scorestreaks that are available in the game, and depending on the choice and preference of players, they may like them more.