COD Mobile is one of the most popular games on the mobile platform. The title has several game modes that the users can enjoy. It also includes several unique features that separate it from other games on the Google Play Store.

Tactical Nuke is one of the many features that have been inspired by the main Call of Duty Series. It is a killstreak reward that many players don't know how to procure. In this article, we discuss the process of getting a nuke in COD Mobile.

Also Read: How to earn credits in COD Mobile: Step by step guide.

What is a nuke in COD Mobile?

Nuke in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: u/Username24712 | Reddit)

As mentioned earlier, the nuke/nuclear bomb or the tactical Nuke is a killstreak reward in COD Mobile. By using it, the players will be able to wipe out the entire enemy team and get the following achievement – 'Nuclear Killer.'

COD Mobile players can unlock the ability to drop nukes upon reaching level 20 in the game. Tactical Nuke can only be used once in a multiplayer game.

How to get a nuke in COD Mobile?

Advertisement

To get a nuke, the players need to be on a killstreak of 20, which implies that they have to kill 20 enemies in a row without dying. It is not an easy feat to achieve, and playing safely is the key to attaining the streak.

Upon achieving a killstreak of 20, the users will get an option to 'Use Nuclear Bomb.' The team will also attain 5 points (in TDM/Frontline game modes) as the Nuke will kill the entire enemy team.

You can watch the following video for more details:

Also Read: Hunt for Makarov in COD Mobile: All you need to know