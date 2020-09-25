COD Mobile has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity due to the regular updates that it receives by the developers. According to a report by Sensor Tower, the game has crossed 250 million worldwide downloads, which is a testament to its popularity.

COD Mobile has two major in-game currencies, CP and Credits. The players need to spend out of their pockets in order to acquire CP, while they can procure Credits for free.

Several items can be bought from the shop using in-game Credits, and many users look for ways through which they can procure this valuable asset.

For those who are unable to earn Credits and are in dire need of them, we have prepared a step-by-step guide that can help them acquire the in-game currency.

Also Read: Hunt for Makarov in COD Mobile: All you need to know

How to earn credits in COD Mobile: Step by step guide

#1 In-game Events

Point Blank - One of the ongoing season events

This is arguably the best way of acquiring CP in COD Mobile. The developers organize regular events that keep the game fresh and provide the users with various rewards. In several ongoing events, the users can complete tasks/missions to get Credits.

Advertisement

#2 Login Calendar

Login calendar

The users can also get Credits by logging into the game every day. Here are all the credit rewards for the ongoing monthly login calendar:

Day 5 – 100 Credits

– 100 Credits Day 14 – 300 Credits

– 300 Credits Day 19 – 300 Credits

– 300 Credits Day 23 – 300 Credits

– 300 Credits Day 28 – 500 Credits

– 500 Credits Day 30 – 1000 Credits

#3 Battle Pass

Season 10 Battle Pass

The tier-based system also rewards the players at every level. Here are all of the rewards in the Season 10 Battle Pass:

Tier 3 – 500 Credits

– 500 Credits Tier 13 – 500 Credits

– 500 Credits Tier 23 – 500 Credits

– 500 Credits Tier 33 – 500 Credits

– 500 Credits Tier 43 – 500 Credits

– 500 Credits Tier 50+ - 50 Credits (Per-tier)

Apart from this, the players can complete Daily missions in order to get Credits in COD Mobile.

Also Read: Best attachments for the AK117 in COD Mobile.