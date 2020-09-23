Hunt for Makarov in COD Mobile: All you need to know

COD Mobile has grown a lot since its release in October 2019 and has even crossed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. One of the reasons behind its immense growth is the introduction of new events that keep the game fresh.

Hunt for Makarov is one of the most recent featured events in the game, and players can get a variety of rewards from it.

In this article, we discuss all you need to know about the Hunt for Makarov event in COD Mobile.

COD Mobile: All you need to know about Hunt for Makarov

The exploration map

As mentioned earlier, Hunt for Makarov is one of the most recent events that have been added to COD Mobile. Here’s what its in-game description says:

‘Makarov has escaped into his mysterious jungle. Find his hideout and earn your rewards.’

In the event, players can get exploration points by playing Battle Royale or Multiplayer matches. They can later exchange them for the following rewards:

Smoke Grenade – Forest Felt – 500 Exploration Points

– Forest Felt – 500 Exploration Points SMRS – Forest Felt – 750 Exploration Points

– Forest Felt – 750 Exploration Points S36 – Iridescent – 1250 Exploration Points

– Iridescent – 1250 Exploration Points Backpack 1 – Iridescent – 1750 Exploration Points

– Iridescent – 1750 Exploration Points Striker – Forest Felt – 2500 Exploration Points

– Forest Felt – 2500 Exploration Points Frag Grenade – Iridescent – 2500 Exploration Points

– Iridescent – 2500 Exploration Points Knife – Iridescent – 4500 Exploration Points

– Iridescent – 4500 Exploration Points Ninja – Forest Felt – 4500 Exploration Points

– Forest Felt – 4500 Exploration Points Beastly Pursuit – Calling Card – 5750 Exploration Points

– Calling Card – 5750 Exploration Points Man-O-War – Iridescent – 6500 Exploration Points

– Iridescent – 6500 Exploration Points BK57 – Forest Felt – 6250 Exploration Points

– Forest Felt – 6250 Exploration Points M4 – Feral Stalker – 12000 Exploration Points

Map Collection

Here’s what the description of the Map Collection sub-section states:

‘Certain areas once explored will reveal clues to map pieces that can be found in the BR map. Collect all 6 map pieces for a reward.’

Players will be able to get the ‘First Horseman Frame’ by collecting all the six map pieces. They can watch the following video to know about all the map pieces:

