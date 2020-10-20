COD Mobile Season 11: How to rank up and reach the Legendary tier quickly

Every BR title has a rank tier system, making the game more exciting and adventurous to play. COD Mobile is no exception and has a rank tier system that determines a player's progress and credibility in the game.

COD Mobile has two modes available in the game, the Multiplayer mode and the BR mode. Both these modes include a rank tier system that's divided into Rookie, Veteran, Elite, Pro, Master, and Legendary tiers.

'Legendary' is the highest rank in COD Mobile and requires a Rank XP of 6500+ points. A lot of grinding is required to be promoted to this tier. Undoubtedly, every player at some point in the game will be waning to achieve this title.

With its increasing hype and player engagement, COD Mobile recently launched an update of Season 11. Here is a detailed guide for players who are grinding their way to the 'Legendary' tier.

Also read: How to change character in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for Android devices

How to reach the Legendary tier quickly in COD Mobile Season 11?

Practice and Training

As rightly stated, "Practice makes a man perfect," this goes the same for the training sessions in COD Mobile. As a player ranks up, the opponents' skill level also rises. To cope up with their skills and ability, one has to train harder for speedy reflexes and basic knowledge of the in-game mechanisms.

So, to speedily rank up in the tier system, one has to practice patiently in the training grounds to be ready for any of the combat situation in the virtual battleground. It increases the chances of victory and maximizes the Rank XP to climb up the tiers quickly.

Layout and Loadout

Advertisement

The layout and loadouts are two of the most crucial aspects of COD Mobile, which most players miss out on. The layout settings shouldn't directly be copied from influencers or professionals, as every person has their comfort level while holding their devices and placing their thumbs and fingers. What may be a good option for one may not be the best option for another. It hinders the progress of a player. A player must stick to the layout which he/she finds it comfortable to play with.

The loadout is another critical feature in the game, which determines the in-game stats and ranks of a player. Suppose a player wants to push to the Legendary tier quickly. In that case, he/she must equip him/herself with the most suitable and lethal weapon attachments available in the gunsmith section of COD Mobile and exploit the enemies with their maximum potential to secure maximum kill points.

Sensitivity

The sensitivity settings in COD Mobile influences the recoil control of a gun while shooting an enemy. When a player has optimized his/her sensitivity to a level where there is a minimal horizontal and vertical recoil while shooting, he/she can swiftly terminate the opponent in a couple of rounds of bullets. The ADS and camera sensitivity ensures the shakiness and recoil control of the crosshair when a player shoots an enemy.

Overall, COD Mobile has various other modes available in the game, and a player can explore all of it to ensure which mode has a much easier option to push ranks quickly. However, it is suggested to grind in the Multiplayer mode, as it has short maps, requiring less time to reach the Legendary tier quickly.