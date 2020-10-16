How to change character in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for Android devices

COD Mobile has always been known for its attractive and alluring gun skins, characters, character skins, and back-pack skins. Most of these can be attained by completing short events, and specified scores and titles. These include legendary, rare, and epic skins and characters that earnable for free. When a player joins Call of Duty: Mobile, he/she is provided with a default character to use.

A character in COD Mobile helps the player showcase an impressive look inside the game, creating a more immersive gameplay experience. Like all other skins available in-game, the characters also get unlocked as the gamer gradually increases his/her XP level.

For those still in the dark, let us quickly look at how to change characters in COD Mobile.

Note: All characters are not available from the beginning. As a player advances his/her XP level and completes specified events, his/her characters unlocks.

Detailed guide to change characters in COD Mobile

A player can choose a character according to his/her preferences in this title, as mentioned below:

Run COD Mobile on the device.

Click on the loadout option present at the bottom of the interface.

Tap on to the Special Ops box.

An interface with a character list will appear at the bottom. Tap on the preferred character.

Tap on the 'CUSTOMIZE' button on the right-hand side of the screen.

Tap on the 'EQUIP' button to select and use the character.

In season 11 of COD Mobile, only three characters are readily available to choose from as a player joins the game. However, it depends on the gamer if he/she levels up XP or buys some characters from the credit store to unlock them.

COD Mobile also includes female avatars (can only be bought at the credit store) and enticing character skins, unlockable through various time-limited events, and credit points.