How to rank up quickly in COD Mobile

COD Mobile has been a fan-favourite in the BR genre since its release in October 2019, and includes two playable modes — Team Deathmatch and Battle Royale. Both include rank tiers like rookie, veteran, elite, pro, master, and legendary, in increasing order of their hierarchy.

Everyone wants to ace their growth and have better stats while climbing up the tiers in Call Of Duty: Mobile, and so, we discuss some vital tips to do so as quickly as possible.

Three best tips to rank up quickly in COD Mobile

Image Credits: zilliongamer

1) Gun selection

One of the significant aspects of winning a battle is the weapon used. If you are trying to rank up the tiers in COD Mobile with high kill points and battle points, you should only use guns that are at the top of the tier list (having higher stats).

For example, one of the best guns in this title right now is an SMG known as the Cordite. Thanks to its destructive fire rate and viability, it can destroy opponents within seconds. Such weapons can be used to help you get get higher stats, and hence, rank higher quickly.

Also read: COD Mobile Season 11 update: New scorestreak, weapon categories, the return of Ghost, and more

Image Credits Glitch

2) Play with friends and teammates

Advertisement

If you want to rank up the tiers quickly, you should finish each game as soon as possible, achieving the maximum number of battle points. To do so, you have to play alongside your teammates, creating a four to five players' lobby.

This maximizes the team coordination and opportunities for victory in every match, resulting in a fast-paced ascend through the tiers in COD Mobile.

Also read: Call of Duty Mobile: COD Mobile ranking system explained; Ultimate guide

Image Credits: iFerg

3) Loadout perks

Loadout perks are incredibly vital when it comes to a player's skill set, tactical ability, and movement speed in COD Mobile. The top three perks you need to have in your loadout are: