COD Mobile Season 11 Update: New scorestreak, weapon categories, the return of Ghost, and more

Call of Duty (COD) has emerged as one of the best first-person shooter video games which has made its mark across platforms such as PC, Console and mobile devices.

It has made its reputation among the gamers and continues to evolve and grow on many platforms.

COD Mobile was released back in 2019 and in a relatively short period, it has made quite an impact in the gaming industry.

🥳🎊🎉 Today marks our 1 Year Anniversary since we launched #CODMobile!⁣

⁣

‼ We have so many new and exciting things planned for you all! Get ready to celebrate mid-October!⁣

⁣

🙌🏼 Stay tuned and be HYPE! pic.twitter.com/F1pX8JMg5J — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 2, 2020

The game offers fast-paced action and a seamless combat system which immerses the gamers into the gunfights and makes them feel every bullet.

The graphics and visual effects of the game is another factor which drives gamers towards COD Mobile.

It features two prominent game modes which are the 5v5 team-based combats and the Battle Royale mode of the game.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: All Iron Man awakening challenges and how to complete them

In this article, we will be talking about some key changes which should be coming with the newest COD Mobile Season 11 update.

Advertisement

New Scorestreaks will be a part of COD Mobile Season 11 update

If you are playing COD Mobile for quite some time now, then you should be aware of the in-game scorestreak system which rewards players for performing well in matches.

Scorestreaks include a variety of drones, drops and machine guns which help the players to gain an advantage in the game.

The players also need to reach a certain level to get and use these special rewards.

Scorestreaks makes the gameplay exciting for the players in COD Mobile (Image credit: COD)

Since the release of the game, various other Scorestreaks have been added to the game to add diversification in term of options.

Now, It seems like the developers have confirmed on Reddit that the game is going to receive a new scorestreak in Season 11.

Many leaks suggest that new advanced UAV or a rocket shower will most likely be added to the game. However, we will have to wait until the update goes live to confirm these changes in the game.

New Weapon categories and new leaked COD weapons in Season 11

Weapon categories might have changed in COD Mobile Season 11 as one of the Redditors asked the developers if they were bringing new weapons into the game in the next update. The developers replied "Multiple categories. You will see what we mean".

This confirms that the players might be receiving more than one category of the new weapons in the game.

🤝🏼 Help decide which epic weapon millions of players will be able to snag with their hard-earned #CODMobile Credits!



⭐ The winning weapon will be added to the 2nd Credit Store Update during the next season at 50% off normal price!



‼ Vote here 👉🏼 https://t.co/7XUM6ykLOZ pic.twitter.com/g4T9Nw3e5F — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) October 2, 2020

Alongside, many in-game COD weapon's gameplay has been leaked. It seems like a machine gun, a shotgun and a few more weapons could make their way in the next update.

These weapons were seen earlier in the COD series thus, it would be appropriate for the developers to add them into the Mobile version of the game as well.

Advertisement

Fan favourite 'Ghost' could be making an entry with Season 11 COD Mobile update

Simon "Ghost" Riley, is a legendary character in the Call of Duty franchise and is a British special forces operator, as well as a prominent member of Task Force 141.

His unique face mask with glasses is instantly recognizable for every COD fan.

He made gamers feel the true feeling of betrayal when he was killed by General Shepherd. Now, it seems like he is all set to come back to COD Mobile.

GHOST IS RETURNING! pic.twitter.com/IhiYM3ukI7 — Call of Duty Mobile Leaks and News (@CODMobileBattle) October 2, 2020

Players could unlock him by reaching Tier 1 of the Season 1 Premium Battle Pass, however, you might have missed the opportunity, if you aren't an OG player of the game.

The developers have teased at his arrival considering the spooky month of October and 'Ghost' could come back as an unlockable character in the game.

When is the COD Mobile Season 11 update excepted to drop?

According to leakers, the COD Mobile Season 11 should drop within the next week and players can expect some big things from this update.

Also read: Fortnite: The top 3 sweat skins in Season 4