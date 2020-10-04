Fortnite: The top 3 sweat skins in Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has provided players with new superheroes and mythic abilities, which brings an exciting perspective to the game. These mythic abilities are directly inspired by the Marvel superpowers and change how to play the game. Many of these abilities are overpowered and give beginners a chance to outplay the sweats by utilizing them correctly.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The war to save Reality starts now.

Sweaty players have been an evergreen problem in video games, and Fortnite takes that problem to a whole new level due to its high skill ceiling, which is not beginner-friendly. These sweats have the sole intention of trying hard in every one of their matches, which completely ruins the experience for casual players.

However, unlike other seasons, Season 4 has been providing reliable options to casual players. Mythic abilities like Iron Man's Unibeam and Thor's Mjolnir destroy builds in an instant and help players outshine sweats during 1v1 duels in Fortnite. In this article, we look at some of the best sweat skins used this season.

Fortnite: Top three sweat skins in Season 4

#1 Wolverine

Wolverine is the newest superhero cosmetic to be added in the game (Image credits: Fortnite)

Wolverine is the latest addition to the game in terms of cosmetics. Gamers with the Season 4 battle pass will have to complete some challenges and defeat Wolverine in-game to unlock this cosmetic. Sweats have been using it to dominate and haunt players.

He's the best at what he does, but what he does isn't very nice.



Battle Pass owners, the Wolverine Outfit and Classic Style are available now! Complete Wolverine’s new Challenge to unlock him. pic.twitter.com/c0pOb44rws — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 1, 2020

Wolverine has to be one of the toughest bosses to take down in Fortnite; defeating him isn't an easy feat to achieve. He frequently regenerates any damage taken, and if players let him damage them, he heals even more. As a result, this boss has formed bad memories for players, and when combined with a sweaty player, it's a recipe for disaster!

#2 Iron Man

Iron Man has been under the spotlight this season (Image credits: Screen Rant)

Iron Man was supposed to the main man in the quest to defeat Galactus, and he has been doing his job valiantly. The hero has been bringing new points of interest onto the map, helping many superheroes join the fight.

But Tony Stark has seen some usage by sweaty players as well. Significantly, the foil variants of the skin look impressive and dangerous at the same time. Many sweaty players have been using them and storming Stark Industries, making the game unbearable for casual players.

Thus, the next time a player spots an Iron Man in his/her match, he/she would do well to run his/her life!

#3 Mystique

Mystique has been one of the most notorious characters in the game (Image credits: UHD Wallpaper)

Mystique has to be one of those underrated characters this season. She has played a vital role in the Marvel comics and is mostly known for her shape-shifting abilities. This isn't surprising, as the ability lets her change into the enemy she recently eliminated in her matches.

As a result, sweats have been abusing her in-built emote to trick players and get easy eliminations in Fortnite.

