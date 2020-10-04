Fortnite is receiving an exclusive PS5 skin, confirm new leaks

Fortnite Season 4 has received many Marvel superheroes' cosmetics and mythic abilities, with some mythic weapons rumored to be added to the table. As a result, this season has received love from gamers and has shifted the game's meta by quite a bit.

This Marvel collaboration takes a fresh perspective on the game, refraining from the usual storyline and giving players something new to worry about over the next few days in the form of Galactus.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Cosmetics and promotional skins have always been an area of expertise for the developers. Even the freemium model of Fortnite encourages players to buy the battle pass and cosmetics to support the title that they love.

Promotional cosmetics are a part of products such as the PlayStation and Xbox, and provide players with an extra incentive to buy the product and get free rewards in Fortnite.

In this article, we talk about some interesting leaks related to the game.

Fortnite to have PS5 skin among other promotional cosmetics

HYPEX, one of the most reliable leakers of Fortnite, stated on Twitter that a few exciting cosmetics should be coming soon in the item store, or as a promotional skin.

Possible upcoming things via an Anonymous source:



- @Fercho_UwU's "Ginger Renegade Raider" in Season 5 (CONFIRMED)

- Exclusive PS5 Skin (CONFIRMED)

- Exclusive XBOX S Skin (NOT CONFIRMED)

- @sharktoofs1 might get another style/skin, possibly "Giddy-Up Fishstick" (VERY UNLIKELY) — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 1, 2020

He confirmed the Ginger Renegade Raider is coming in Season 5, which sounds right, as Season 4 is supposed to end before Christmas. Moreover, HYPEX also confirmed a PS5-exclusive skin is coming to Fortnite. This item could be a part of the PlayStation 5 launch bundle, and players upgrading their console will be rewarded with this skin.

The data miner also said that there could be an Xbox S-exclusive skin coming; however, that is not confirmed yet. This seems to be another bummer for Xbox players, who are already arguing about the PlayStation getting more exclusive cosmetics from the game.

There could also be a new Fishstick style, but we will have to wait and see, as Fortnite reveals such things slowly.

