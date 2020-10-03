Fortnite Season 4: SypherPK reveals new mythic weapons coming to the game

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has set a high standard for collaborative events and added superhero cosmetics, new mythic superpower abilities, and unique Marvel points of interest in the game. Several players were skeptical at first; however, as the season moves forward, it seems fun and a much-needed break from other seasons.

SypherPK, a popular Fortnite content creator famous for his educational commentaries on the game, just revealed two leaked mythic weapons that might be added soon. Till now, players have received mythical abilities that were directly inspired by the superheroes. However, the mythic weapons referred to by the streamer appear unique and will look to shake the meta of the game.

In this article, we showcase these mythic weapons in-game and decipher how they will affect its meta.

SypherPK shows mythic weapons that could be part of Fortnite Season 4

SypherPK, in his latest video, showcased two new mythic weapons leaked by Mang0e, one of which is a Mystique's dual auto pistols and a minigun fused with a grenade launcher rumored to be a weapon of Nick Fury. He was teased with an eye-patch Easter egg located on the spawn helicarrier.

Mystique has a Mythic weapon in the works.



It's called "Mystique's Dual Auto Pistols", and it appears she will use 2 machine pistols, or twin Uzi's. The guns might have similar stats to the P90's Epic variant.



It looks like the machine pistols will finally be in the game! pic.twitter.com/6g22WGojuF — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 28, 2020

The first weapon has some exclusive, leaked gameplay footage as well, and by the looks of it, fires insanely quickly. SypherPK emphasized on it and stated that the other SMG alternatives are pretty bad as of now, and this could be an excellent weapon for players who love to spray and pray on enemies.

A new Heavy Weapon is in the works.



It may be a cross between a Grenade Launcher and a Minigun. A prototype mesh is included, which appears to be a minigun without its barrel.



Really interesting weapon in the works, stay tuned. Gun stats + Mesh in pics below. pic.twitter.com/600kpmfUIh — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) September 28, 2020

The second weapon is a weird one by appearance, as it showcases a minigun but instead filled with grenades. It seems like the perfect weapon to tear down enemy builds and get some insane damage on them on first impression.

However, as stated earlier, the helicarrier (spawn) might move to the main battle royale island, and Nick Fury might be there as a boss who is wielding this weapon.

Other leaks and comic book covers suggest new Marvel superheroes like Venom, Ghost Rider, and Captain Marvel coming to the game as cosmetics or bosses, adding more excitement for players.

