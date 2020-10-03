When does Fortnite Season 4 end? Chapter 2 Season 5 start date, battle pass and other details

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has been pretty impressive so far, with the addition of many Marvel superheroes like Iron Man, Wolverine, Groot, and Thor. This collaboration has also seen some new mythical abilities, many points of interests, and Marvel-themed limited-time game modes make this season a total success.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

While many players were stressed that Fortnite was commercializing itself, now it seems like the game's storyline has been mixed with Marvel just for a change from the traditional storyline that it follows. It is speculated that Fortnite will return to its usual storyline from next season.

In this article, we disclose the expected end date of Fortnite confirmed in-game, and the potential changes that the upcoming season might have.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 end?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 battle pass

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 should end on 30th November, based on the date mentioned in the battle pass pages in-game. This season seems to be progressing towards a live event where Galactus will try to consume the Fortnite planet, and the Marvel superheroes will try to stop his evil plans.

However, we must keep in mind that this date is subject to change based on the developers, and players might face a delay.

Upcoming Pack for November!



- 1000 VBucks

- Outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex

- Backblings: Laugh Riot, Back Bloom, Midas Crest

- Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker's Revenge, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker

- Contrail: Pick a Card #Fortnite



📝: @HYPEX pic.twitter.com/PnPvmMgmok — Mikey (@MikeDulaimi) August 15, 2020

If everything goes as planned, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 should begin on 1st December, and according to rumors, it might be a DC collaboration. Earlier, some leaks also showcased the 'The Last Laugh' bundle, which has a Joker cosmetic alongside Midas, who somehow seems to be alive.

It will be interesting to see if Midas is still alive in the game, and it might also be an Easter egg for him, suggesting his arrival in the future.

With all these are rumors and leaks, gamers will have to wait till November to find out more about the storyline and advancements in the game.

