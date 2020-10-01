Fortnite Battle Pass exclusive skin 'Wolverine' is now available: Here is how you can claim it

Fortnite has just added the Season 4 exclusive cosmetic - Wolverine. He was introduced as a boss roaming Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamps this season, and he drops Wolverine Claws when eliminated. However, he wasn't available as a cosmetic purchase for the players, until now.

Fortnite Season 4 has been nothing short of sensational so far with new superheroes making their entrance into the game with every update. Wolverine was one of the most exciting superheroes added to the game, and players would love to wear this outfit as they travel across the map.

He's the best at what he does, but what he does isn't very nice.



Battle Pass owners, the Wolverine Outfit and Classic Style are available now! Complete Wolverine’s new Challenge to unlock him. pic.twitter.com/c0pOb44rws — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 1, 2020

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: How new mythic abilities are breaking the game

With the recent update, the Wolverine challenges have come to an end, finally allowing players to grab the skin. Here is a look at all the Wolverine challenges, and the way to unlock him in the game.

How to get the Wolverine skin in Fortnite?

Wolverine is a Season 4 exclusive skin that players can unlock by completing a few challenges in the game. Here are the challenges you will need to complete to receive this cosmetic in Fortnite.

Wolverine also has an additional style for his cosmetic in-game

Do keep in mind that Wolverine can only be obtained for free if you have bought the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Advertisement

#1 Investigate Mysterious Claw Marks in Weeping Woods (Week 1)

#2 Find the Loading Screen picture at a Quinjet Patrol site (Week 2)

#3 Find the Wolverine Trophy and activate it (Week 3)

#4 Launch all sentinel hands without touching the ground (Week 4)

#5 Defeat Wolverine (Week 5)

These challenges give the players rewards based on completion. However, the last one drops the Wolverine costume as a reward.

The latest challenge requires players to defeat Wolverine, which might be a daunting task at first. Despite this, a quick look at our guide to finding him in Weeping Woods or Slurpy Swamps, can help you overcome this challenge.

Now, you can either team up with your friends and take on Wolverine using the help of your crew, or you can fight him alone and hope that you deal enough damage to eliminate him.

Wolverine Foil Variants



Silver: Level 140

Gold: Level 180

Holo: Level 220 pic.twitter.com/9URMkakNQ7 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2020

Players can also unlock the three foil variants of the Wolverine skin by reaching level 140, 180 and 220 respectively.

Also read: Fortnite Season 4: Where and how to consume a Legendary fish