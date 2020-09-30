Fortnite Season 4: Where and how to consume a Legendary fish 

Fortnite Season 4 has showcased a brand-new fishing system, in which players can catch fish and get rewarded with in-game effects like thermal vision, low gravity and enhanced speed. Moreover, players can get experience points and complete their collection as well.

There is a wide variety of fish boasting different rarities available in the game, and most of them have specific regions where they spawn. The higher the rarity of the fish, the lesser the odds of finding it in-game.

Fortnite recently announced that they would be giving weekly shout-outs to the players who catch the rarest of fish, which further encourages users to keep attempting to fish in the game.

Here's a hint for finding your #FortniteFishing Catch of the Week:



Quoth the Thermal Fish "On the shore." 🐟

Some of the fish are legendary (like Midas Fish), and this makes them very hard to catch. However, in this article, we will be showing you the easiest way to catch a legendary fish in Fortnite.

How to catch and consume a legendary fish in Fortnite Season 4

Fishing is a time-consuming activity in Fortnite. If players try to fish in the Battle Royale mode, there's every chance that an enemy is going to ruin your experience, and steal your fish in the process.

There are three legendary fish which can be caught in the game - the Midas Flopper, the Thermal fish and the Vendetta Fish. While the odds of encountering the Vendetta fish and Midas flopper are relatively very low, the thermal fish is the easiest one to get.

Finally tried to get that midas fish guy pic.twitter.com/NzHzlHmyW7 — Anger (@FrickinAnger) September 30, 2020

For the best chance of completing this challenge in the game, players will have to use a pro fishing rod, rather than the regular fishing rod. They could use a harpoon gun to save time as well. Also, use your rod near fishing spots to have the best possible odds of catching a fish.

More often than not, the Midas Fish is found in fishing spots near authority. However, legendary fish will also spawn in the rivers near Coral Castle and Catty Corner. Players can also try to fish near Slurpy Swamp to catch this fabled legendary fish.

Even if you don't catch the fish instantly, you should get getting some great quality loot and fish to further improve your gameplay in the matches.

