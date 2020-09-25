Fortnite v14.20.1 Patch Notes: New bug fixes for PC and PS4, and other changes

Fortnite has today pushed maintenance updates for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android devices. The developers have been prioritizing the overall performance over the past few days, thanks to the addition of the Nvidia RTX-related features like Ray Tracing for PC players.

Moreover, they also showcased Fortnite as a next-gen title at the official PlayStation 5 showcase of games.

In this article, we look at today's maintenance patch and showcase the upcoming bug fixes coming to the game.

Fortnite fixed HUD scaling issue and added Nvidia Reflex for PC players

This update today bought some significant changes for PC players, starting with fixing the most-requested HUD scaling option which sometimes disappeared for PC and console players. They also fixed some visual bugs associated with Fortnite: Party Royale, considering the musicians who are going to rock the stage soon.

They also went ahead and added Nvidia Reflex, which should drastically reduce latency issues for players and provide a steady frame per second rate in-game. Players who had some problems with the high graphics, which made their game freeze, should see this feature help curb that problem. It also ensures they have decent FPS while playing Fortnite.

Bug fixes expected in the next Fortnite 14.30 patch

#1 Bug: Unresponsive after opening the menu or Loot Llama.

Description: Players may find the game unresponsive or frozen when opening the Feedback Menu option after being DBNO in Battle Royale and Save the World game modes. This issue may also appear after opening a Loot Llama in Save the World then opening the menu (Workaround added)

#2 Bug: ‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ does not lock the input method.

Description: Players may notice their input method repeatedly swap when their ‘Lock Input Method as Mouse’ is set to ‘ON’.

#3 Bug: Placing a map marker cancels movement.

Description: Opening the map and placing a marker will cancel held player movements, requiring them to be input again.

#4 Bug: Cannot get to Presets in Party Royale Phone Booth when previewing an Outfit, Back Bling, or Wrap.

Description: Players cannot get to presets in Party Royale Phone Booth when previewing an Outfit, Back Bling, or Wrap in the game.

