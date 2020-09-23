Fortnite Season 4: New leaks reveal 'BTS emote' along with an entire bundle dedicated to the K-Pop band

A few days ago, Fortnite announced a collaboration with the popular K-Pop band 'BTS', with the Korean group even performing a virtual concert in Fortnite: Party Royale. BTS have produced many famous Korean songs and albums such as '2 Cool 4 Skool' (2013),'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2' (2015), 'The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever (2016)', and 'Wings' (2016).

As time went by, they become one of the best mainstream bands in Korea, and made fans all over the world. Recently, BTS released a new song named 'Dynamite', and it has been breaking records on YouTube. In just three days, it has already crossed 390 million + views on the platform.

Leaks suggest BTS should have two new emotes and a bundle planned coming to Fortnite

Hit the basketball court, grab a donut and break out your best disco moves 🕺💃



Explore the world of #BTS_Dynamite in "BTS (방탄소년단) Dynamite" built by @YU7A_16 @TreyJThompson and @SundayCWshttps://t.co/p1F3nqedtE pic.twitter.com/T02k5kPxwm — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 22, 2020

BTS fans went berserk over the news of them performing a virtual concert on 23rd September (8 pm ET) in Fortnite. Gamers can use the code (0272-4337-3889) to get into the BTS Dynamite map on Fortnite.

With the newest v12.40 update, leakers data-mined some exclusive BTS emotes, which are related to the song 'Dynamite'. Some leakers also suggest that these emotes could be a part of an upcoming 'BTS bundle', that could drop in the game on 23rd September.

Here's how the upcoming BTS emotes and bundle will look like with the new shop design. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/MZwWYNCrZu — Matthew (@MattTheo_) September 23, 2020

If that is the case, players should expect these emotes to be part of the bundle that might be coming to the game soon. Here is a look at the upcoming BTS emotes, which are called, 'I'm Diamond' and 'It's Dynamite'.

EXCLUSIVE: Listen and View the #BTS’s EMOTES from Fortnite!



Available on the item shop in September 25! #DynaNite



EMOTE 1: https://t.co/Uve9MkqCWu



EMOTE 2: https://t.co/iQ3rdVT8jk pic.twitter.com/yF49rMqyQ5 — Top Music Universe (@TopMUniverse) September 22, 2020

