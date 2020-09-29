Fortnite 2018 vs Fortnite 2020: Top 3 differences between the game then and now

Fortnite has changed drastically over the years. It was released way back in 2017, and has gradually gained popularity in the video game industry. It brought the unique mechanic of 'building' into battle royale games, and attracted many gamers using it's unique style as well.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

As times went on, the game showcased some great updates to its initial content, and added further seasonal events too. The game felt fresh everytime the players logged into it, as there was always something new to discover.

Fortnite collaborated with Marvel, DC, and many famous musicians to add cosmetics into the game, while also hosting virtual concerts to provide entertainment to gamers spread all over the globe. Fortnite also has an in-game storyline, which progresses with every season in the game.

Top 3 differences between Fortnite in 2018 and Fortnite in 2020

#1 Graphics

Graphics have been improved and optimised for several platforms (Image Credit: Epic Games)

Right off the bat, players will notice a great difference in the graphics. Back then, the graphics weren't great, and the game seemed to lack a bit of panache. However, after Chapter 1 ended, Fortnite had a major overhaul of it's visual system, and that made the game much more attractive.

Recently, ray-tracing and other similar features have been added to the game, thereby carrying it onto the next level in terms of graphics. Fortnite was also announced as a next-gen free-to-play PS5 title, which is sure to provide some major updates to the game's visuals as well.

#2 Map

The map in Fortnite changes very frequently from season to season with new updates (Image credit: Forbes)

Unlike other battle royale games, Fortnite has one of the most dynamic maps you will ever see in a video game. They constantly push updates and bring new points of interests based on the season at hand.

These frequent changes to the map keep things interesting for the loyal players, while also adding an element of intrigue. As for the casual players, they would notice a massive number of changes if they haven't played the game for a while.

#3 Skill-based match making and Sweats

Soccer skins are the sweatist cosmetics in Fortnite (Image credit: Epic Games)

Ah.. we just cannot end the piece without highlighting the problem of ever-growing sweats and the skill-based match making in Fortnite. If we look at some of the early gameplay from Season 1 or 2, gamers were slowly learning the build mechanic in the game, which meant that everyone had the same skill-ceiling.

Honestly the ONLY reason I don't have fun lately in Fortnite Is because of the Skill based match making. It's Insanely hard for me to Enjoy myself as a casual player, so many sweats are teamed against me. #FixFortnite — Happy Power (@HappyPower) April 12, 2020

As the game progressed, people started adopting new strategies with builds and the skill-ceiling was stretched between the gamers. Thus, new players didn't have the same amount of time as the old players, to work on their building skills in the game. Skill-based matchmaking has also been nurturing the same issue, where low ranked players are matched with high-skilled opponents, which thereby ruins their gameplay experience.

