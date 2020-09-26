Fortnite 3rd Birthday: Where to 'Dance in Front of different birthday cakes' for a free Gun Wrap

Fortnite, as a video game, has come a long way recently, winning the hearts of the millions of gamers throughout the globe. The more loyal players might feel a sense of sentiment attached to this game, as it continues to be one of the best battle royale titles on the planet. The game's competitive scene has evolved as well, as some of the best players in the world regularly battle it out on a global stage.

The are is a high chance tomorrow new Eventflag with the name "EventFlag.BirthdayBattleBus3rd" to get added in the API



The EventFlag.BirthdayBattleBus3rd will activate the birthday theme battle bus



Here is a preview of the Birthday battle bus (Via: @LeaksStormscar) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/VVUTTHs1dB — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Dataminer (@LunakisLeaks) September 25, 2020

All in all, Fortnite has planned to throw a real bash for the players this season, and provide them with a host of challenges which can be completed rather easily.

When is Fortnite’s Birthday – The 3rd year celebrations begin today

Fortnite has always rewarded it's loyal players, and this season has been no different. It has added themed birthday cakes spread all across the map, which can be used to complete challenges and earn rewards.

🎂🎂🎂



Tomorrow Fortnite celebrates its 3rd Birthday! Join us for Birthday Challenges which include free rewards!



More info tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JmadoWnvDh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 25, 2020

This is the Fortnite's 3rd birthday, and the manner is which this game has become such a worldwide phenomenon really is marvellous.

Where are all the birthday cakes' located in Fortnite?

Birthday cake locations! #Fortnite



It's not the best but it works lmao pic.twitter.com/5uWmAT6JZy — ShadowOpsFN (@ShadowOpsFN) September 26, 2020

These Fortnite Birthday cakes are spread all across the map. Players hence, shouldn't have any issues with finding them in the game. These Fortnite birthday cakes will help players complete challenges, which will in-turn, earn them rewards.

These rewards are set to expire at end of the week, on the 1st of October. Thus, make sure to complete these challenges at the earliest to earn free rewards.

Note: So far, we have been able to confirm Salty Springs and Risky Reels on the map. Other locations can be found in the map attached to this article. As further Fortnite birthday cake locations are discovered, we will update the article, so do check back for more!

