Fortnite Season 4: Where does Wolverine Spawn in the game – New Boss location

Fortnite has just witnessed its newest boss - Logan aka Wolverine, being added to the game. The Marvel superhero was displayed in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 trailer, and his abilities were added to the limited Marvel-themed game mode as well. It was about time that he made his appearance in the battle royale game.

He is the third boss that has been added to the game this season, after Doctor Doom and Iron Man, and Logan seems to be a hardest one to take down so far. If you thought Iron Man was a stubborn boss to fight, then think again. Wolverine's ability to counter builds makes him quite the challenge to deal with.

When the Wolverine boss dies in Fortnite, he drops the mythical Wolverine Claws ability, which can be used to dodge attacks, do spins and regenerate HP. In this article, we will be going through everything that you need to know about the newest Fortnite boss - Wolverine.

Where does Wolverine Spawn in Fortnite?

Wolverine roams around Weeping Woods in Fortnite. (Image Credit: Rijit Banerjee/Sportskeeda)

Wolverine spawns in Weeping Woods. Unlike other bosses, he doesn't have a specific spawning spot, which means that he could be anywhere in the vicinity of Weeping Woods. Players might have a hard time finding him as he casually roams the forest. Earlier, in one of Wolverine challenges, players had to find claw marks in this location, which shrewdly hinted at the arrival of the superhero.

Wolverine, as mentioned previously, drops the mythical ability of 'Wolverine Claws' which can be used to attack enemies and gain health spontaneously. It can also be used to travel around the map. However, there is a small reload time after each use, to ensure that it doesn't get abused in the game.

Players can farm materials while wearing the claws, and it collects a solid amount of materials in a short time. However, the hardest part is taking him down after damaging him. Wolverine sprints at you and slices away with his sharp claws at every opportunity.

Some players might think to take him down using high ground or snipers from a long distance, but that won't work as effectively as you think. Wolverine regernates any damage he takes, and if you are on your builds, he can spin once and bring down the entire structure.

This makes him one of the most daunting and challenging bosses encountered in the history of Fortnite.

