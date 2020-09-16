Fortnite Season 4: Where to emote as 'Storm' at centre of the Eye of Storm Circle

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is slowly moving forward as more superhero abilities, point of interests, floppers, and more are being added to the game. Players can unlock various superhero cosmetics by leveling up their battle passes and completing 'awakening challenges' to unlock the unique built-in emote for every Marvel superhero in Season 4.

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

These awakening challenges are exclusive to the superheroes, and players need to wear their superhero cosmetics to perform them in-game. Storm has her set of challenges, where she needs to visit a weather station, then ride steamy stacks in the storm and then complete the final challenge to unlock her built-in emote.

In this article, we talk about her final awakening challenge, 'Emote as Storm at the Center of the Eye of the Storm', and how to complete it easily and unlock her built-in emote in the game.

Where to emote at the centre of the Eye of Storm Circle in Fortnite

Players will need to reach at least level 60 in the battle pass to unlock this challenge, and have to wear the Storm cosmetic to complete the final challenge.

Completing this task during normal matches might be troublesome, as enemies might hinder this process. Thus, players are advised to finish this challenge in the Team Rumble mode, where the safe zone is depicted on the map.

As users get into the match, they should open the map and try to roughly assume the centre of the safe circle and land there. As they move closer to the centre, players will notice a purple storm sign on the ground/water, depending on the centre of the zone's location.

After that, players need to emote inside the sign to complete the awakening challenge and unlock the in-built Storm emote.

Storm built-in emote will get unlocked as players comeplete her awakening challenges in-game (Image credit: Fortnite)

