Fortnite Season 4: All possible Wolverine Spawn locations (Map attached)

Fortnite Season 4 has been exceeding expectations and providing new superheroes to fight with every update in the game. The latest addition is Wolverine - the famous X-Men character, who has recently made his way into the game as an unlockable cosmetic.

This season has been centred entirely around Marvel superheroes, and players have had access to many in-game mythic abilities as well. Slowly but steadily, the superheroes are arriving onto the Fortnite realm to safeguard it from the potential threat of Galactus.

As the season progresses, we should see more of the supervillain. Players are anticipating a Galactus vs Marvel superhero-standoff as an event at the end of the Fortnite season.

He's the best at what he does, but what he does isn't very nice.



Battle Pass owners, the Wolverine Outfit and Classic Style are available now! Complete Wolverine’s new Challenge to unlock him. pic.twitter.com/c0pOb44rws — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 1, 2020

For now though, players have been having a hard time finding Wolverine, as he roams around Weeping Woods. In this article, we will be looking at some strategies and tips to make it easier for gamers to find and eliminate him in Fortnite.

All possible Wolverine spawn spots and routes in Fortnite

Wolverine's spawn in Fortnite is almost completely random. Thus, it is almost impossible to pinpoint a specific location on the map. However, players have noticed his presence mostly in Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamps.

As said earlier, Wolverine doesn't stay in once place, and instead, roams around these points of interests. Players think it's a hard task to find him in the match, let alone fight him.

Despite this, gamers can utilise this information to narrow down on his location. To make this work, players will have to navigate to their settings menu, and turn on 'Visualize sound effects'.

Turn on visualize sound option in settings to find Wolverine easily in Fortnite

After doing this, you can easily hover from these points of interests with a Choppa and wait for the footsteps to appear on your screen. It shouldn't take too much time to find him after turning this setting on.

However, if you still can't find him, you can look at the routes that are highlighted in the image at the top. This will make it much easier for players to pinpoint Wolverine's exact location on the vast Fortnite map.

I've been testing Wolverine spawns locations in solo game modes for some time. Wolverine most commonly appeared in these two areas that I marked on the map.



Keep in mind, he can spawn anywhere around Weeping Woods or Slurpy Swamp, but checking all around these two POIs is hard. pic.twitter.com/ZpPEWTRY7T — MLL (@meetlootllama) September 29, 2020

