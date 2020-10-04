WATCH: Japanese gamers become first in the world to get their hands on a PS5

The PS5 is the newest console competing with the Xbox to be the best next-generation console in the video game industry. The PlayStation 5 has already exceeded expectations, providing some fantastic features like Ray Tracing, up to 120 FPS output (frames per second) in-game, and more to make it one of the most powerful consoles globally.

Earlier, the prices of the digital edition and the physical disk version of the PS5 were revealed in an official stream. Some huge titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Godfall, Deathloop, and Hogwarts: Legacy also saw a reveal to hype up the launch of this console.

These games received a good response from the community, and the teaser for God of War: Ragnarok has given a new dimension to the PS5.

Also read: PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 games for October 2020

Even though gamers the world over have pre-ordered the console and are waiting to get their hands on the PS5, Japanese gamers and content creators got early access to this console and tested it out for gamers.

Japanese gamers try out PS5 games

Japanese gamers tried out Astrobot's Playroom, a game where Astrobot and his crew embark on a new adventure. It was initially introduced as the PlayStation VR title before getting launched as a spin-off title for the PS5.

This game looks beautiful, and the exquisite attention to detail makes it a great game to see and play. The haptic responses make it immersive for players, allowing them to feel the eliminations or activities performed in the game.

Most of these Japanese gamers did not talk about the details that the community wanted, like the UI, SSD start time, and more.

Advertisement

As the console is so close to its launch, players expected more information from the gamers during this showcase. Nevertheless, here are some videos showcasing gamers from the Land of the Rising Sun playing on the new PS5.

Also read: Fortnite Battle Pass exclusive skin 'Wolverine' is now available: Here is how you can claim it