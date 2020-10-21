PUBG Mobile: 5 best features of Payload 2.0 mode

PUBG Mobile has recently launched the all-new Payload 2.0 mode after the 1.0 update. Before releasing Payload mode 2.0, the officials began dropping hints of brand new vehicles, helicopters, and pickup trucks in their social media handles.

After its release on 8th October 2020, Payload 2.0 received a great response from gamers, appreciating their gameplay's exclusive experience. Though the gameplay style remains the same as Payload 1.0, some significant feature upgrades have been added in 2.0 in PUBG Mobile.

In this article, we will discuss some of the best features of Payload 2.0 in PUBG Mobile.

5 best features of Payload 2.0 in PUBG Mobile

1) Upgraded Pickup trucks

The pickup trucks that were only available in the Miramar and Sanhok map have now been included in the Payload 2.0 mode. And it does not end here; the pickup trucks are upgraded and armored completely. The trucks are equipped with flamethrowers to shoot while driving. They have currently upgraded to amphibious vehicles and are also mobile in water. A machine gun is also included at the back of the vehicle for teammates to shoot at enemies.

2) Mounted machine guns and bomb-thrower

Every vehicle available in Payload 2.0 is now being upgraded to its maximum potential. The Dacia will have a flamethrower for the driver and a mounted bomb-thrower for passengers. The Buggy, however, does not have the flamethrower option but contains a mounted machine gun for the passenger and can be driven in water as well. Armored UAZ is also equipped with flamethrowers and mounted bomb-throwers to exploit the enemies in this mode.

3) Vehicle Radar

A new Radar system has been introduced in the Payload 2.0 mode of PUBG Mobile. After picking it up, a player can equip the radar at any point in the map. And, the green-colored radar exposes the location of all the vehicles, whether its a spawn or enemy vehicle, within its range. A player can take a look at all the vehicles by opening the map and observing the vehicle pointers indicated inside the radar range.

4) Advanced and upgraded Choppers

Though choppers were previously present in Payload 1.0, a new upgraded and advanced chopper will be added to this mode. The new choppers are armored with machine guns on both sides, which means players can shoot down enemy choppers while being in the sky, doubling the thrill of flying a helicopter in PUBG Mobile.

5) UAV

An uber-cool feature that has been introduced in Payload 2.0 is the UAV. As soon as a player is equipped with the UAV toolbox, he/she can summon a drone on the battlefield of PUBG Mobile. The drone summoned will be equipped with eight missiles, which a player can use to obliterate the enemy or any enemy vehicles nearby.