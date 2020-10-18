PUBG Mobile Lite: How to reset sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile Lite has been ever popular in the gaming landscape thanks to its compatibility with lower and mid-range budget smartphones. It can provide a lag-free experience to every smartphone available in the market, which makes it highly popular.

Though PUBG Mobile Lite is almost a replica of PUBG Mobile, few players are still in the dark about resetting, changing, and customizing sensitivity settings in this title. Sensitivity settings, being a significant aspect of a gamers gameplay attributes and skills, is crucial for quick responses, ADS movement, and recoil control.

In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide to reset sensitivity settings in this game.

Guide to reset sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite

Run PUBG Mobile Lite.

Tap on the 'Settings' icon at the extreme top-right corner of the screen, right beneath the 'Battery Percentage' icon.

A drop-down menu will appear.

At the right-hand side of the screen, there is a list of options for 'Settings' like, 'Basic', 'Controls', 'Graphics' etc. At the right-hand side, tap on the 'Sensitivity' option present beneath 'Vehicle'.

Under the 'Overall' section, present at the top-left side of the screen, there are four options present inside the box. Low, Medium, High, Customize. If a player wants to reset his/her sensitivity settings, he/she already has customized the default sensitivity settings and now, is provided with three options to reset his/her settings.

The player can tap on the 'Medium' option to reset to the most moderate and balanced sensitivity settings available in PUBG Mobile Lite. However, he/she can also choose 'High' or 'Low' according to his/her preference for sensitivity.

Disclaimer: Though it may seem to be an easy job to reset sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile Lite for some players, it is not the case for others. This article is a guide for them.