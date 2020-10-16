MK14 vs Groza: Which is the better gun in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile fans have always been in a dilemma, regarding the best supply drop guns to use during matches, when it comes to the Groza or MK14. During a game, every bullet and every hit point and damage dealt counts, as they influence a player's winning probability.

Drop weapons are critical to build up a win-win situation for players in-game and increase their probability of getting the Chicken Dinner!

In this article, we discuss whether the Groza or the MK14 can give a gamer the upper hand during an intense exchange of bullets.

MK14 or Groza: Which one has better specifications in PUBG Mobile?

Image Credits: zilliongamer

MK14

The Mark 14, popularly known as MK14, is one of the most potent, viable, and versatile guns in PUBG Mobile. It is a supply drop firearm of the DMR class that consumes 7.62mm bullets and has ten rounds in one magazine.

It is idiosyncratic and dominates every other gun in the DMR class because of its incredible damage rate, firing speed, and versatility in switching between the automatic and single modes.

The MK14 dominates the DMR class (Image Credits: Reddit)

With an insane hit damage of 60, an initial bullet speed of 853, and its automatic mode, the MK14 is an absolute beast in close and mid-range combats. Being a DMR, players can also use it for long-distance sniping in PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

Overall, the MK14 is a wholesome package of brutality effective over all ranges when it comes to abusing the opponent.

Groza

Groza

The Groza, also a supply drop weapon in PUBG Mobile, is an assault rifle and arguably the best in this category. It devours 30 rounds of 7.62mm bullets without an extended magazine attachment.

Stats of Groza

It has a damage rate of 45 and a range and stability of 60 and 63, respectively. This gun is one of the best ARs, with an astonishing fire rate of 67. It can rule over all other ARs and is most suitable for mid-to-close-range engagements, knocking down enemies within a few seconds.

Advertisement

MK14 or Groza: Which is the better weapon in PUBG Mobile?

Great powers come at a greater cost. As both the Groza and MK14 are absolute monsters in their categories, they also have a bitter disadvantage over other guns. The recoil control of both weapons is much higher than any other firearm available in PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile: Full list of guns' damage in July 2020

However, with proper attachments, like a suppressor and an extended quickdraw mag in the Groza, and a sniper compensator, vertical foregrip, extended quickdraw mag, and tact stock in the MK14, the recoil can be reduced and controlled significantly in both guns.

The MK14 still struggles to stabilize itself in the automatic firing mode, whether standing or crouching, in close-range combat after being equipped with suitable attachments. The Groza, meanwhile, is in a slightly better position in terms of controlling the ADS recoil after being appropriately equipped with attachments.

It is absolutely an individual's preference to choose a weapon over another. Still, with better recoil control and deranged capability of destroying an opponent, the Groza is slightly at an advantage over the MK14.