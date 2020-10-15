PUBG Mobile always launches new in-game elements to make the players' battle royale experience much more exciting. One such element is the Flare Gun. The main use of the flare gun is to call a special airdrop on the point of fire. It includes two airdrop weapons, and level 3 gear (helmet and armor), along with some other items. In this article, we discuss 5 flare gun locations on the Sanhok map.
PUBG Mobile: Top 5 possible flare gun locations on the Sanhok map
#1 Paradise Resort:
The best location to equip a flare gun on the Sanhok map is Paradise resort. The POI is high-risk area, as lots of squads love to land here to get into one on one gunfights and pick up quick kills to boost their k/d ratio in the game. Players can usually find a flare gun in this area quickly after landing.
#2 Camp Alpha:
Camp alpha is one of the three Camps on the Sanhok map. Camp alpha has the highest chances of finding a flare gun in one of its compounds. The area is situated on the smallest island of the Sanhok map, and hence, most of the squads do not prefer landing here.
#3 Bootcamp:
The most crowded area in the Sanhok map is Bootcamp. It is the preferred hot-drop for all players in the game. The area has very tough dynamics, which makes it suitable for players to sharpen their skills. A player can also easily find one, or even two flare guns in this area to get better armor and weapons.
#4 Pai Nan:
Pai Nan is a town in the Sanhok map divided by a river, and connected by two small bridges. The area has lots of buildings to get good loot and even a flare gun quickly for yourself. The ability to quickly change position is one of the biggest selling points of this location on the Sanhok map in PUBG Mobile.
#5 Sahmee:
Sahmee is also a vast town on the map of Sanhok in PUBG Mobile. The area also has a high probability of having a flare gun to be found buildings. It poses a lower risk factor than some of the other locations as most squads ignore this area.
Also Read PUBG Mobile: AKM map location, damage, stats, and more.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.Published 15 Oct 2020, 22:18 IST