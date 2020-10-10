PUBG Mobile: MK14 location, damage, stats, and more

PUBG Mobile has become what all the rage is about in the battle royale category on all leading platforms. The game delivers HD quality graphics that look quite close to real-life. Another major selling point of the game is how it provides constant updates with various events and features. PUBG Mobile also has many real-life inspired weapons available that players can make use of. In this article, we have discussed the location, damage, and other stats of one such weapon in PUBG Mobile - the MK14.

PUBG Mobile: MK14 in detail:

Location:

MK14 location in PUBG Mobile

The MK14 is DMR(Designated Marksman Rifle), which also doubles as an assault rifle in PUBG Mobile. The gun is available to be found in airdrops across all the maps of the game, which are Erangel 2.0, Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and Livik. The weapon uses 7.62mm ammunition, and has a great base of players who all love using it. The MK14 is best known for being capable of picking up instant knocks in a close-range battle on PUBG Mobile.

Damage Statistics:

MK14 damage in PUBG Mobile game(Image credits: Gurugamer.com)

The MK14 has the best damage stats for an assault rifle, as well as a DMR, in the game. It has a base damage of 61 hit points per shot, which is equal to the damage dealt by the SLR rifle. It's closest competitor, in the assault rifle class, is the Groza, which has a base damage of 49 hitpoints. MK14 is capable of knocking an enemy in just two consecutive headshots, or 3-4 body shots.

Advertisement

The gun can be deadly in close-range combat, with its impressive rate of fire.

Recoil and Attachments:

MK14 attachments in PUBG Mobile game

In PUBG Mobile, players can equip the Mk14 with two extra attachments. The recommended attachments for the weapon are a compensator, to reduce recoil, and an extended quickdraw magazine, to increase its bullet capacity from 10 to 20 per round.

The gun is also equippable with an 8x scope for better range. The MK14 comes with a pre-equipped tripod stand that comes into play when a player is proned. The stand reduces the recoil by a massive margin and also increases the stability of this dangerous PUBG Mobile weapon.

Advertisement

Also Read PUBG Mobile: AKM map location, damage, stats, and more.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.