PUBG Mobile: AKM map location, damage, and more

PUBG Mobile has become an excellent platform for content creation and to enjoy a competitive career in as well. This title has helped improve the esports scenario in various parts of the world, and has become one of the most-played and downloaded battle royale games across the globe.

This offering has a variety of weapons for players to use and win in various modes. In this article, we cover the AKM assault rifle in this game.

PUBG Mobile: A detailed look at the AKM Assault

Rifle

Map location

AKM is one of the most powerful assault rifles in this game. A player can equip this gun in all maps in this title, including Erangel 2.0, Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and Livik (beta).

This assault rifle has a decent spawn rate across all the maps in PUBG Mobile, and a majority of players favour using it as their primary weapon in-game.

Damage statistics

AKM's damage stats in the game (Image credits: Fossbytes)

The AKM comes under the list of high hit damage weapons in this game. It uses the 7.62mm ammunition and deals an average damage of 47 hit points. This firearm is capable of taking down an enemy player with just two-three headshots.

The AKM is not much suited to mid and long-range sprays in the game. But a player can use it in long-ranges battle with some single tap shots to deal severe damage to enemies.

Recoil and attachments

In the recoil department, the AKM is not a very reliable weapon, and has the most compact recoil pattern in all assault rifles. A player who wants to master recoil in the AKM can visit the training grounds or play more Team DeathMatch matches with this weapon.

In PUBG Mobile, the AKM has room for two attachments. A player can use only a muzzle and a magazine in this gun. The best attachments for it are a compensator and an extended quickdraw magazine.

