PUBG Mobile: UZI vs MP5K- Which SMG is better & why?

PUBG Mobile has, over the years, provided its players with an exciting battle royale experience which is made more engaging due to its enriched HD graphics and engaging in-game dynamics.

Players have a large variety of real-life inspired weapons to choose from. In this article, we discuss the differences between the Micro UZI and the MP5K in PUBG Mobile and try to determine which is a better SMG.

PUBG Mobile: UZI vs MP5K

#1 Power

Both the Micro UZI and the MP5K use the same 9mm ammunition in PUBG Mobile

Both the Micro UZI and the MP5K use the same 9mm ammunition in PUBG Mobile. Hence, it is not surprising that the hit damage from both weapons is pretty much the same.

#2 Capacity

The MP5K takes an edge over the Micro UZI in terms of ammunition capacity. In the MP5K, a player gets 30 bullets per clip on initial pickup. Meanwhile, the Micro UZI comes with 25 bullets per round in PUBG Mobile. This capacity can be increased by equipping an extended magazine.

#3 Modes of Fire

The Micro UZI and the MP5K have two and three modes of fire respectively (Image credits: wallpapercave.com)

The Micro UZI has two modes of fire: single and automatic. Meanwhile, the MP5K provides players with three options in this section, with single, automatic and burst modes of fire.

#4 Firing Speed

The Micro UZI takes only 0.048 seconds between two continuous shots in PUBG Mobile. The MP5K, on the other hand, has a fire rate of 0.0645 seconds, which is slightly more than the latter. This gap becomes crucial if you want to take down the enemy player more quickly.

#5 Attachments

The MP5K can be equipped with four attachments in PUBG Mobile

The Micro UZI has room for three attachments: muzzle, magazine slot and stock. A player can only equip a rest dot or holographic sight in the Micro UZI.

Meanwhile, the MP5K can be equipped with four attachments: muzzle, magazine, grip and stock. A player can attach all scopes up to 6x in the MP5K for mid and long-range gunfights.

Final Verdict

The Micro UZI is one of the most trustworthy weapons in close-range combat and is available on all maps. The MP5K, on the other hand, is only available on the Vikendi map and is a decent weapon for mid-range battles with the help of better scopes.

Therefore, a choice between the two weapons can only be made depending on your situation on the battleground.

