PUBG Mobile is now a prominent name in the world of battle royale games. The title offers quality-rich HD graphics, and different modes to play and have a positive gaming experience. PUBG Mobile has a variety of weapons to choose from to take on other enemy players in the game. We will be using this article to compare two of the most utilised SMGs in the game - the UZI and the Vector, to determine which one is a better overall weapon.

PUBG Mobile: UZI vs Vector:

#1 Power:

PUBG Mobile: UZI vs Vector- Which SMG is better & why?

Both weapons make use of the same 9mm ammunition in the game. Due to this, they tend to have the same amount of damage output to an enemy player in a 1v1 situation.

#2 Capacity:

In the capacity segment, both SMGs boast differing numbers. On initial pickup, players can make use of 25 bullets in the Micro UZI, whereas a Vector has only 19 bullets in an individual clip. On equipping an extended magazine, the capacity can be buffed up to 35 bullets in the Micro UZI, and 33 bullets in the Vector SMG on PUBG Mobile.

#3 Modes of Fire:

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile: UZI vs Vector- Which SMG is better & why?

In modes of fire category, players can utilise single and automatic modes in the Micro UZI SMG in the game. The Vector SMG has single, automatic, and burst fire modes. To sum it up, the Vector offers more variety in terms of firing modes, which makes it a versatile weapon that would come good across a variety of situations.

#4 Firing speed:

In PUBG Mobile, SMG weapons are well-known for their rapid firing speeds. It makes them the weapons best-suited for close-range battles. The Micro UZI has the fastest firing speed out of all SMGs in the game, with only a 0.0048 seconds gap between shots. The Vector takes 0.0055 seconds between two consecutive shots in the game.

#5 Attachments:

PUBG Mobile: UZI vs Vector- Which SMG is better & why?

A Micro UZI boasts three attachment slots - a magazine slot, a muzzle, and a special stock.

Advertisement

A Vector can equip four attachments including, a muzzle, grip, magazine, and a tact stock.

Final Verdict:

Players will get the best rate of fire and damage stats in the Micro UZI. The Vector provides more agility with its improved stability, and capability to use ranged scopes like 4x and 6x. Determining which is a better weapon between the two is an almost impossible task, which means that this one could come down to nothing more than personal preference.

Also, Read: M416 V/S Beryl M762; Which Assault Rifle is Better And Why?

Stay Tuned To Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.